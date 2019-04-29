Trial date set for woman accused of murdering partner

A jury of seven men and five women has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of a woman accused of murdering a Lithuanian man in Co Tipperary.

Inga Ozolina (45), originally from Latvia, is accused of murdering Audrius Pukas (43) at The Malthouse, Roscrea, on November 20th, 2016.

Mr Justice Michael White and the jury heard on Monday that the accused and deceased lived together at the time of Mr Pukas’ death.

Ms Ozolina, whom the court heard now lives and works in Mountrath, Co Laois, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Her trial will begin on Tuesday before Mr Justice Alexander Owens at 11am.

The court heard the trial is expected to last three to four weeks.