Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke found guilty of Bobby Ryan murder

Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke has been found guilty of the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan.

The jury delivered a majority verdict of 10 to two.

Members of the deceased’s family cried in court after the verdict was read out.

Quirke, who remained impassive when the verdict came, has been taken from the court ahead of sentencing and is now in custody. His wife Imelda also showed no emotion, sitting with her head bowed.

The judge has adjourned the court temporarily while the prosecution takes instructions.

Earlier, the judge in the trial of Quirke who denied murdering his alleged love rival told the jury she would accept a majority verdict.

The jury returned to the Central Criminal Court for their eighth day of deliberations on Wednesday.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury members that they had been deliberating for 18 hours and 24 minutes and that in those circumstances the court would accept a majority verdict.

This meant they could come to a verdict on the basis of an 11 to one, or 10 to two, decision. “Anything less than 10 is not acceptable,” she said.

If the jury could not agree on a verdict, then they could write “disagree” or “disagreement” on the issue paper, she said.

“This is entirely a matter for you and you can take all the time you want,” she said.

The jury then resumed deliberations.

Shortly after 1pm, Ms Justice Creedon sent the jury for lunch asking them to return to their discussions later on Wednesday afternoon.

Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight. Mr Ryan went missing on June 3rd, 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later on April 30th 2013.

The 13-week trial, the longest murder trial in the history of the State, was followed by a week of closing speeches from barristers for the defence and prosecution.

The prosecution claimed that Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52). The defence said the prosecution had failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt and that Quirke should be acquitted.

In her charge last week Ms Justice Creedon told the jury they must not be influenced by emotion, sympathy, anger or disgust, and they must treat circumstantial evidence against the accused with care.