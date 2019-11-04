Teenager to be sentenced for attempted murder at Dún Laoghaire

A teenage boy who attempted to murder a woman at Dún Laoghaire is due to be sentenced on Monday morning.

The boy (17), who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Stephanie Ng on December 23rd, 2017, at Sea Front, Queen’s Road, Dún Laoghaire. The boy, who was 15 at the time of the attack, met the woman on the Whisper social media app .

He tried to kill Ms Ng, who was then aged 25, during their first face-to-face meeting two days before Christmas, after suggesting they take a selfie by the water’s edge. He grabbed her from behind and choked her to unconsciousness before slashing her neck with a knife.

When she came around, she was lying on the ground near the water’s edge, her hand was bleeding and there was blood around her head. Her clothes had been cut. Ms Ng was taken to hospital and treated for a 10cm neck laceration, which penetrated her trachea.

In October, the boy’s mother told Mr Justice Michael White in the Central Criminal Court that she felt something terrible was going to happen in the period before the attack due to the boy’s mental state.

She said she and her husband had slept with their son in the livingroom in order to monitor him. She also said the administration of increasingly high doses of Prozac anti-depressants to him may explain his actions.

A court appointed psychiatrist previously said it was not clear if the drug had any influence on the boy’s offending behaviour.

At the October hearing, the judge said he needed time to consider the matter and adjourned sentencing until November 4th.