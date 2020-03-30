Teenager stabbed uncle for buying heroin for his father

A teenager stabbed his uncle because he did not want him to buy heroin for his father, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The 18-year-old Dubliner, who cannot be idenified for legal reasons, threatened his uncle earlier in the day.

“I’ll cut your f***ing throat the next time I find out you’re giving gear to him,” he told him.

The teenager told gardai that he later “lost it” and attacked the man with a kitchen knife, stabbing him once in the chest.

He pleaded guilty last month to intentionally causing serious harm to his uncle at a house in Tallaght on August 27th, 2018. The injured man has fully recovered, forgives his nephew and chose not to make a victim impact statement to the court at his nephew’s sentence hearing.

The court also heard that due to the treatment he received following the stabbing, doctors found a tumour in the injured man’s chest which required medical attention.

Garda Lisa Prendergast told Paul O’Carroll SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, that she responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in Tallaght at about 1.35am on August 27th, 2018.

She said the defendant, who was highly agitated, immediately admitted to carrying out the attack.

Garda Prendergast said the teenager told her colleague he was trying to “get my father off the gear, but my uncle keeps bringing it into the house, I just can’t take it any more”.

Puncture wound

The injured man had blood on his shirt and showed the garda a puncture wound under his shoulder near his lungs. He said his nephew came into his bedroom and stabbed him once in the chest.

He said the boy had tried to stab him again but he managed to fight him off and ran outside but the accused followed him and attacked him again before throwing the knife away.

Garda Prendergast said the accused had also used the injured man’s crutch to strike him, leaving him with cuts and bruises to his head. The kitchen knife was recovered from a nearby garden the next day.

The accused’s father told gardaí that his son had threatened earlier that day to slit his uncle’s throat if he bought heroin for his father.

He said he spoke with his son and thought he had calmed down but later that night, after his uncle had gone to bed, the then 17-year-old attacked him.

The father dragged his son from the bedroom while the injured man fled. When questioned at a garda station the following morning, the youth initially denied having any memory of the incident but later accepted that he was responsible for the stabbing, saying “I wanted to kill him”.

He said the attack happened “because of the ould fella and the gear” and that this was “what happens when you f**k with people I love”.

When asked if he intended to kill his uncle he replied: “Yeah, whatever will be will be, I don’t care if I die or get sent down”.

He later said he was sorry and he would not have “dreamed of doing that a few months ago”.

Garda Prendergast said she believed the defandant’s remorse was genuine. The defendant has previous convictions from the children’s court, including for assault and for possession of a knife with intent to cause injury.

She told defence counsel Fiona Murphy SC that the teenager had a “dysfunctional upbringing” and that his parents had both been addicted to heroin.

Few rules

He grown up in a house where people were doing heroin and he had few rules or boundaries and was himself drinking and using cannabis. He had become “master of his own life and things slowly spiralled out of control,” counsel said.

Counsel said that on the day of the stabbing the boy was “wrestling with his own demons” and had told his father that his “head was melted” and he wanted to see a doctor.

He was concerned and crying, telling his father that he did not think the pills he was taking and his use of cannabis were helping with his ADHD.

Garda Prendergast said the accused’s uncle has no animosity and has forgiven his nephew.

She said that while the defendant can be personable and nice, “his anger is something that has to be watched”.

In her submissions, Ms Murphy asked the judge to consider her client’s age, remorse and that the injured party made a full recovery.

She said his upbringing with no rules had led to difficulties and his own intellectual issues caused him problems at school.

Mr Justice Alex Owens said he would pass sentence on April 27th.