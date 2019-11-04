Teenager sentenced to 11 years for attempted murder at Dún Laoghaire

A teenage boy who attempted to murder a woman at Dún Laoghaire during a pre-planned attack has been sentenced to eleven years.

The sentence will be reviewed in 2023 when the boy will have served a total of five years in prison, Mr Justice Michael White said. A judge may then suspend some or all of the balance if they feel it is appropriate.

The boy (17), who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Stephanie Ng on December 23rd, 2017, at Sea Front, Queen’s Road. The boy, who was 15 at the time, met the woman on the Whisper social media app. The boy had previously indicated he wanted to kill or harm someone.

He tried to kill Ms Ng, who was then aged 25, during their first face-to-face meeting two days before Christmas, after suggesting they take a selfie by the water’s edge. He grabbed her from behind and choked her to unconsciousness before slashing her neck with a knife.

When she came around, she was lying on the ground near the water’s edge, her hand was bleeding and there was blood around her head. Her clothes had been cut. Ms Ng was taken to hospital and treated for a 10cm neck laceration, which cut most of the way through her trachea.

In October, the boy’s mother told Mr Justice Michael White in the Central Criminal Court that she felt something terrible was going to happen in the period before the attack due to the boy’s mental state.

She said she and her husband had slept with their son in the living room in order to monitor him. She also said the administration of increasingly high doses of Prozac anti-depressants to him may explain his actions. A court appointed psychiatrist previously said it was not clear if the drug had any influence on the boy’s offending behaviour.

The court heard the boy poses an ongoing, potentially fatal, risk to others.

Mr Justice White called it a “cold, calculated attack” which was pre-planned and premeditated.

He noted that the boy had contacted Ms Ng on social media for the purposes of harming her. The boy inflicted the two most serious wounds on her after she lost consciousness and then left her to die, Mr Justice White said. “He made no attempt to seek assistance.”

The boy’s age and mental illness were “inextricably bound up in the offence,” the judge said, adding it was clear he was suffering from significant mental illness in the lead up to the attack.

He said the court must take into account the boy’s youth, mental state, lack of previous convictions and the fact he comes from a loving family.