Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter of Italian man

A teenager has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of an Italian man in a “domestic incident” in Offaly two years ago.

Alexander Whelan (19) had originally been charged with murdering Bruno Rolandi (56) at Green Road, Ballymoran, Edenderry, Co Offaly on November 19th, 2017.

Whelan, with an address at Green Road, Lumville, Edenderry pleaded guilty when a charge of manslaughter was put to him at the Central Criminal Court on Monday.

Prosecution counsel Conor Devally SC said the plea was acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence counsel, Michael Bowman SC, informed the court that his client was 18 years of age at the time of the incident and it had arisen “out of a domestic incident” in the home.

Mr Justice Michael White directed a probation report and remanded Whelan on continuing bail until February 3rd, 2020, when his sentence hearing will take place.