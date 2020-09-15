Teenager accused of murder in south Dublin park says he acted in ‘fear’

A teenager accused of murder acted in fear during a “terrifying brawl” in a Dundrum park in South Dublin after seeing his friend being being beaten and kicked on the ground, a barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Michael Bowman SC said the 17-year-old accused, who cannot be named, said his client believed he was acting in self-defence and should be found guilty of manslaughter and not murder.

A fight had “spiralled out of control” because of youthful male posturing, fear, adrenaline, immaturity and lack of judgement by a lot of people, but principally the accused, said Mr Bowman.

However, James Dwyer SC, for the prosecution, said the boy showed a “clear intent” to kill or cause serious harm when he stabbed Azzam Raguragui (18) in the chest and back.

His behaviour, counsel said, before, during and after showed a “clear intent”. His statement to the Garda was a “hastily prepared work of fiction that does not hold up to even the slightest scrutiny”, the court heard.

The accused has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to the murder of Mr Raguragui at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14 on May 10th, 2019.