Teen who stabbed man protecting ‘most important person in his life’ – court

A teenager who stabbed his mother’s ex-boyfriend to death during a domestic row was trying to protect “the most important person in his life”, a barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Michael Bowman SC said his client Alexander Whelan “sprang to his mother’s defence” having previously seen the deceased Bruno Rolandi assault his mother. He made a “split second decision” which counsel said has had tragic consequences for him and the Rolandi family. The court heard that Mr Rolandi was a violent heroin-user and that a former partner described him as an alcoholic. Alexander Whelan (19) had originally been charged with murdering Bruno Rolandi (56) at Green Road, Ballymoran, Edenderry, Co Offaly on November 19th, 2017.

Mr Whelan, with an address at Green Road, Lumville, Edenderry pleaded guilty when a charge of manslaughter was put to him at the Central Criminal Court in November last year.

In victim impact statements read out by prosecution counsel Conor Devally SC on behalf of the deceased’s family they said they “strongly disagree” with the description of Mr Rolandi, who they said was a “kind man” and a good father. They said they don’t want revenge, but ask for “Irish justice to be done”.

Det Sgt Caroline Lyng told Mr Devally that Alexander lived with his mother Mary and his older brother Victor. His father died when he was two years old and his mother developed an “on and off” relationship with Mr Rolandi, an Italian national who lived in Ireland for many years. There was “tension” in the house, she said, and the two brothers put this down to Mr Rolandi being there.

On the night in question Mr Rolandi became “petulant” during a row over a WiFi password and the accused, who was 17 at the time, saw Mr Rolandi “pawing” at his mother’s breasts. He became upset and called Victor on the phone. The two boys and their mother went to the kitchen and talked about telling Mr Rolandi that he should no longer live with them but he came into the kitchen and there was a “kerfuffle” between Victor and the deceased. During the struggle Mr Rolandi, a “heavier and more able person,” “laid hands” on Victor. Alexander then stabbed Mr Rolandi three times, the witness said.

One wound went to a depth of 23cm, damaged the heart and caused massive bleeding, leading to his death. The family immediately alerted the emergency services and Alexander “put his hands up”. The account he gave to gardaí, Det Sgt Lyng said, accorded with the evidence and with accounts given by his mother and brother. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the earliest opportunity and has no previous convictions, nor has he previously come to the attention of gardaí.

Despite being charged with the offence he “struggled on” to complete his Leaving Certificate and has since started working.

Det Sgt Lyng agreed with Michael Bowman SC for the defence that Victor called 999 that night immediately after the stabbing. When emergency services arrived they found Alexander “in a panic” trying to stop the bleeding in a bid to “undo the damage”.

Mr Bowman handed a number of testimonials to Mr Justice Michael White including one from his school headmaster who said that in 34 years he “can’t think of a student with a better temperament.” He also pointed to psychological and probation reports which stated that the defendant is “not quick to anger” and does not act in violence or temper. A number of witnesses had described his mother as “the most important person in his life” and Mr Bowman said he felt “overwhelmed and sprang to his mother’s defence”.

He asked the judge to take into account Mr Whelan’s young age at the time of the offence and his good character and to consider a custodial sentence as an option of last resort. Mr Justice White said he would sentence Mr Whelan on March 2nd.