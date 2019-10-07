State drops criminal proceedings against businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr

The State has dropped criminal proceedings against businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr for conspiring to commit false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

However, prosecuting lawyers told the Special Criminal Court on Monday that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) intends to “recommence proceedings” at a later stage.

Mr Mansfield (52), of Tasaggart House, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin, had been charged with conspiring with one or more persons to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between January 1st, 2015 and June 30th, 2015, both dates inclusive.

He had also been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage in relation to the false imprisonment of Martin Byrne between June 9th, 2015 and June 12th, 2015 at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Counsel for the DPP, Shane Costello SC, told the three-judge court on Monday that his instructions were to enter a nolle prosequi – a decision not to proceed with the case – at this stage.

He added that the DPP intends to “recommence proceedings in due course”.

No further details were put before the court.

Defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy BL, for Mr Mansfield, said he understood his client’s passport had already been returned. Mr Mansfield was present in court.

On July 3rd, Mr Mansfield was admitted to bail on an independent surety of €10,000 and subject to a number of conditions, including the requirement to sign on once a week at Lucan Garda Station between 9am and 9pm and not to leave the country. A book of evidence was also served on Mr Mansfield on this date.

He had been remanded on continuing bail.