Son who pleaded not guilty to murdering father admits to manslaughter

The trial of a Dublin man charged with murdering his father at their family home in Dublin two years ago has ended after a plea of manslaughter was accepted by the DPP.

David Fortune (33), of Rutland Grove in Crumlin, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of his father, Gerard (Gerry) Fortune on August 19th, 2018 when the trial began at the Central Criminal Court last week.

At the start of the fifth day of the trial on Monday, Fortune was re-arraigned and changed his plea, stating he pleaded not guilty to murder but adding that he was pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Counsel for the prosecution, Seán Gillane SC, told the trial judge, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon that such a plea was acceptable to the DPP. The jury of eight women and four men were discharged by Ms Justice Creedon.

The judge ordered a probation reported on Fortune to be prepared in advance of a sentence hearing on February 26th, 2021. The court heard victim impact statements will also be heard on that date.

Fortune was remanded in custody until the sentencing date.