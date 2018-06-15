Son ‘relaxed and cool’ after stabbing mother, court hears

A 27-year-old Cork man was “relaxed and cool” after allegedly stabbing his mother in their home, his murder trial has heard.

Paul Horgan (27) is charged with the murder of his mother Marian (60) at Murmont Avenue in Montenotte in Cork city on November 23rd, 2015. He has pleaded not guilty in the case which got underway at a Central Criminal Court hearing in Cork on Friday.

His father Billy told the trial he went down to the kitchen in the family home to find his wife collapsing and asking for help after she had been stabbed in the throat by their son, who then assaulted him.

Billy Horgan told Justice Pat McCarthy that he and his wife Marian had been married for 39 years. He said Paul had no history of violence and was not on any medication at the time of the incident. He was doing a computer course but had not worked for a few years.

On November 22nd 2015 Billy went to the local GAA club and returned home to find that Paul, who lived at home, watching television. He told him not to stay up too late and went up to bed.

At 7am the following day he got up to what sounded like an argument between Marian and Paul in the kitchen. It was just raised voices and he didn’t think it was anything exceptional.

He went down to the kitchen where he found Marian had a knife stuck in her throat. She said “Help me.” He tried to go to the assistance of his wife but she “fell to the floor.”

He told the court he said “Look what you are after doing to your mother” to his son. He said Paul appeared calm and was smiling.

He said Paul went for him and struck him with something at the side of the head.

Mr Horgan said he ran from the house and that Paul came after him “clicking” knives. A neighbour assisted and Paul was disarmed.

A neighbour of the couple, Fergus O’Donoghue, told the court Billy Horgan was covered in blood. He said Paul Horgan was “relaxed and cool.” Paul was trying to get at his father but he restrained him. He said he went in to the Horgan house and that it was “quite clear that there wasn’t anything you could do” for Marian.

He was so shocked by what he saw in the house he ended up empty retching. Gardaí were contacted and the emergency services alerted.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, carried out a postmortem on the deceased. She will say in evidence that Marian Horgan incurred stab wounds to her right shoulder and left oesophageal region and defence wounds to the hand. One of the stab wounds cut in to the skull bone through the base of the skull and through the jugular vein.

The case continues next week.