Sister did not want to report mother missing, trial hears

A man whose mother’s dismembered remains were found scattered in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains has told a jury his sister did not want to report their mother as a missing person.

Richard O’Connor told the Central Criminal Court today that his mother was a “straight shooter” saying: “If you were in the wrong, she would tell you were in the wrong and if you needed a kick in the arse, she’d give you one”.

Mr O’Connor also told the jury that he was worried about Patricia O’Connor and queried things with murder accused Kieran Greene in the aftermath of his mother going missing. However, he said there was “not a budge out of him”.

The witness also identified his niece Stephanie O’Connor in CCTV footage as the person closing the back door of the house at Mountainview Park on the night his mother is alleged to have been murdered.

Mr O’Connor, the only son of Mrs O’Connor, gave evidence on Friday in the trial of father-of-three Mr Greene (34), who has pleaded not guilty to murdering Patricia O’Connor (61) at her home in Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017.

The deceased’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Kieran Greene, knowing or believing him to have committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Mrs O’Connor..

Evidence has been given that the body of Mrs O’Connor was dismembered into 15 separate parts that were found at nine different locations over a 30km range in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10th and June 14th, 2017.

In court on Friday, Richard O’Connor told prosecuting counsel, Roisin Lacey SC, that his father Augustine, his mother Patricia, his sister Louise and her five children as well as Louise’s partner Mr Greene were living in Mountainview in June 2017. Mr O’Connor said he had not lived in Mountainview for 12 years or longer.

Mr O’Connor said his birthday was on May 30th but no one had contacted him to wish him a happy birthday. He said he got in contact with Louise on May 31st to find out if everything was alright, as that was the only way of getting in touch with his mother. He said his sister had taken her mother’s phone and never replaced it.

Louise informed him on this phone call that their mother had left with a suitcase and ran off somewhere after an argument over car insurance, he said, adding that Mr Greene had been driving his mother’s car and had a crash or a bump of some sort.

“Louise said my mother stormed out of the house in anger, she said she didn’t see her but had heard her shouting abuse and saying ‘I’ll be back when that old fella pops his clogs’,” he said, adding that this was a reference to his father.

Louise told him that she had been in the bathroom on the evening of May 29th and went to have a look to see where her mother was, he said, adding that he was worried when he found out his mother was missing.

The witness said he had advised Louise to ring his mother’s relatives in Kilkenny to see if they had heard from her. He said he had no idea where his mother might have been.

He had spoken to his mother previously, he said, when he had got a chance to call over to the house as he was not able to contact her directly.

Mr O’Connor said he had an appointment in Tallaght Hospital on June 1st, 2017 and went to Mountainview afterwards and Louise, his father and Mr Greene were there. He agreed with his father to report his mother missing but said Louise did not want them reporting anything. Mr Greene was in the house at the time but did not say a thing, he remarked.

The court has previously heard that Augustine ‘Gus’ O’Connor and Richard O’Connor made a missing person report to gardai at Rathfarnham Garda station concerning Mrs O’Connor on June 1st, 2017.

Mr O’Connor said he, his wife and their two children went to Mountainview on June 11th and Louise, her children, his father and Mr Greene were there. He walked to Tesco in Nutgrove with Mr Greene that day and said he [Richard O’Connor] was giving out that he had not had contact with his mother. “I was worried about my ma and querying things but there was not a budge out of him,” he said.

Louise O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to agreeing to or acquiescing in her daughter Stephanie O’Connor disguising herself as Patricia O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017 in order to conceal the fact that she was dead.

Stephanie O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to disguising herself as Mrs O’Connor in order to conceal the fact that she was already dead.

Mr Johnston has pleaded not guilty to assisting Mr Greene in the purchase of various implements at Woodie’s, Mr Price, B&Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, on June 9th, 2017, which were to be used in the concealment of the remains of Mrs O’Connor.

Mr Johnston also denies engaging in the refurbishment of a bathroom at Mountainview Park between May 31st, 2017 and June 9th, 2017, in order to destroy or conceal any evidence relating to the murder of Mrs O’Connor.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.