Serial sex attacker Patrick Nevin to be sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty to carrying out sex attacks on two women he met on the Tinder dating app is due to be sentenced today in the Central Criminal Court.

Patrick Nevin, a former UCD student, was due to stand trial in June 2018 for raping a woman in a parked car at a location in Co Meath in July 2014.

Nevin and the woman had met on Tinder and the attack took place on their first date.

He changed his plea to guilty in June, after a legal ruling that would allow the prosecution to introduce evidence from two other women of Nevin attacking them on a first date.

Nevin had previously been convicted of sexually assaulting a student on the University College Dublin campus, by a jury at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last December. The assault of the woman, who was a Brazilian student, took place on July 23rd 2014, and Nevin had met her on Tinder.

Nevin then pleaded guilty to the rape of one woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on July 12th, 2014, and to sexual assault of a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath on July 16th, 2014.

The judge had ruled as the three attacks had similar modus operandi, evidence of the other two women could be entered in the rape trial.

All three attacks took place over an 11-day period, after Nevin met up with the women after speaking to them first online. He picked up the women in his car on a first date and drove them to a secluded spot, before sexually assaulting them.

The father-of-two is in custody since his conviction last December but has former addresses at Meadowlands Court, Mounttown Road, Dún Laoghaire and Dundalk, Co Louth.

Nevin was due to be sentenced before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon in July, but his defence sought an adjournment, which was granted until Monday, 19th November. The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin in the CCJ at 11am.