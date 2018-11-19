Roscommon man pleads guilty to attempted murder of woman

A Roscommon man has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a woman in the county last year. He had previously pleaded guilty to threatening to kill her and to harassing her over the previous days.

Gerard Mooney (38) of Castle Hill, Castlerea was before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, and was arraigned by the registrar.

He pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Stephanie Clifton on February 12th 2017 at Cartron, Carrick on Shannon.

He had previously been arraigned before the court on a number of related counts and had pleaded guilty.

He had admitted committing burglary on February 12th 2017 at the home of Stephen O’Donoghue in Cartron, Carrick on Shannon. This involved him entering as a trespasser and committing assault causing harm to Stephanie Clifton.

He had also admitted to the possession of a shotgun, making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to Ms Clifton and the criminal damage of Mr O’Donoghue’s door on the same occasion.

He had further pleaded guilty to harassing Ms Clifton by persistently following, watching, pestering, besetting or communicating with her between February 7th and 12th 2017.

He had been due to go on trial for the attempted murder next May, but that date was vacated yesterday following his plea.

Michael Bowman SC, defending, requested a urinalysis report and a governor’s report on his client from Castlerea Prison.

Justice Michael White directed preparation of those reports along with the preparation of a victim impact statement in relation to Ms Clifton.

He remanded the accused in custody for sentencing on Tuesday 18th December.