Retired surgeon accused of indecently assaulting seven boys

A retired surgeon has gone on trial accused of indecently assaulting seven boys under his care between the early 70s and 90s.

Michael Shine (86) of Ballsbridge, Dublin has pleaded not guilty to the thirteen charges allegedly committed during medical examinations at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth and at two private clinics in Drogheda.

The complainants were variously aged between 11 and 15 when Mr Shine is alleged to have fondled or touched their genitals.

Opening the prosecution case at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Cathleen Noctor SC told a jury of nine men and three women that it was up to the prosecution to prove the alleged charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Summarising the evidence expected before the jury, she said the first complainant was aged 11 in 1971 when he was hospitalised for surgery.

Ms Noctor said that while attending at Mr Shine’s clinic on Laurence St in Drogheda, the surgeon examined the boy’s wound. Mr Shine is then alleged to have taken the boy’s trousers and underwear down and massaged his testicles and rubbed his penis.

Ms Noctor said that during another check-up, Mr Shine fondled the boy’s testicles and stroked his penis.

Indecent assault

She said a second complainant will allege that in a follow-up appointment after knee surgery, Mr Shine rubbed his genitals and stroked his penis. This offence allegedly took place in 1972 when the boy was 14.

A third complainant will allege four counts of indecent assault on dates in 1973 and 1974, the court heard. This witness had attended at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with stomach cramps.

He will say that while being examined by Mr Shine, the doctor rubbed his penis and testicles, counsel said. He will also allege that Mr Shine assaulted him a number of times during post-operative follow-up appointments.

A fourth witness will testify that he underwent surgery on his testicle when he was aged 13 in 1975. Ms Noctor told the jury that this man will say that during a follow-up check-up, Mr Shine masturbated him.

She said that it is alleged that Mr Shine attempted to masturbate another teenage boy during a examination following surgery on his testicle.

A sixth complainant was aged 15 in 1988 when he attended twice with the defendant following surgery on his finger. Counsel said that allegedly during both of these check-ups, Mr Shine put his hand down the boy’s trousers and fondled his testicles.

The final complainant attended at the Drogheda hospital some time in 1992 with a laceration on his penis foreskin. Ms Noctor said he will allege that during an examination, Mr Shine pulled his foreskin back and forth until he got an erection.

The trial continues before Judge Martin Nolan.