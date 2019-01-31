Prosecution case closes against retired surgeon

The prosecution’s case has come to a close in the trial of a retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys in his care, a jury has heard.

Michael Shine (86) of Ballsbridge, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to thirteen charges of indecent assault allegedly committed during medical examinations at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth and at two private clinics in Drogheda.

The trial continues on Friday before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.