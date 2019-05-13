Patrick Nevin to be sentenced for sex attacks next month

A serial sex offender who attacked three women in the space of 11 days after meeting them through Tinder will be sentenced next month following the completion of a probation report.

Patrick Nevin (37) attacked the women during their first meeting after they had being texting each other on the Tinder dating app and over the mobile phone.

Nevin, previously of Meadowlands Court, Mounttown Road, Dún Laoghaire and Dundalk, Co Louth, pleaded guilty last year to rape of a woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on July 12th, 2014 and to sexual assault four days later of another woman at an unknown place in Co Meath.

The father-of-two had been due to stand trial but changed his pleas to guilty following a legal ruling, which would allow the prosecution to introduce evidence from other women describing sexual assault by Nevin on a first date.

The computer programmer is already serving a five and a half year sentence which he received last year for the sexual assault of a woman he also met on Tinder. This offence took place on July 23rd, 2014 and Nevin continues to deny it.

On Monday, Kathleen Noctor SC, prosecuting, told Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court that it had already been indicated to the sentencing judge in Nevin’s case that a probation report ordered for scheduled sentence date would not be ready.

Mr Justice White remanded Nevin in continuing custody for finalisation of sentence by Ms Justice Eileen Creedon on June 24th.

Previously the courts heard that in all of the attacks Nevin would convince the women to meet with him for a drive and he would pick them up at their home in a blue BMW. The court heard the women were fearful after the attack because Nevin knew where they lived.

Lawyers for Nevin asked the court to consider in mitigation his guilty plea and said this plea was of comfort to the victims.

Paddy McGrath SC, defending, said his client’s plea was an expression of his remorse. The plea came after the defence lost a legal battle to prevent evidence of similar type “first date” attacks by Nevin being heard by the jury.

Mr McGrath also said Nevin had written letters of apology to the victims. He said that his client was a relatively young man and asked the court to leave him some light at end of the tunnel.