Patricia O’Connor trial: Keith Johnson guilty of helping murderer buy tools

A “trusted member” of Patricia O’Connor’s extended family has been convicted of helping her murderer to buy tools, which he knew were to be used in the dismemberment of her remains.

Keith Johnston (43) was on Friday found guilty of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Kieran Greene (35), knowing or believing him to have murdered Mrs O’Connor (61) on May 29th, 2017.

Johnston had denied assisting Greene in the purchase of various implements at Woodie’s, Mr Price, B&Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on June 9th, 2017, which were to be used in the concealment of the remains of Mrs O’Connor.

Greene was on Tuesday found guilty of murdering the retired hospital worker and inflicting “catastrophic injuries” on her in a sustained attack in the bathroom of her Rathfarnham home.

Mrs O’Connor’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22) were found guilty of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Greene, knowing or believing him to have murdered Mrs O’Connor on May 29, 2017.

Johnston of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 is the ex-partner of Louise O’Connor and is father to two of her five children, including Stephanie O’Connor.

The jury of six men and five women took 12 hours and four minutes over four days of deliberations to come to their final unanimous verdict in the case.

Difficult case

Following the final verdict, Mr Justice Paul McDermott thanked the jury members for their dedication to this “long and difficult” case and exempted them from jury service for the rest of their lives.

“This has been a very long trial and it is very difficult for people coming in from their daily lives to deal with facts of this kind, which are unusual to say the least and traumatic. I want to express the thanks of the court for the diligence and work you put into this,” he said.

Johnston was remanded on continuing bail until April 20th, when he will be sentenced along with Stephanie O’Connor, Louise O’Connor and Patricia’s husband Augustine ‘Gus’ O’Connor. Kieran Greene will receive the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment on that date.

The jury heard during the case that Augustine ‘Gus’ O’Connor was originally part of the trial but shortly before it began, he pleaded guilty to reporting his wife as a missing person to gardai at Rathfarnham Garda station on June 1st, 2017, knowing she was already dead.

The seven-week trial heard that the body of Mrs O’Connor, of Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 was dismembered into separate parts that were found at nine different locations in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10th and 14th, 2017.

Blows

Former deputy State pathologist Dr Michael Curtis, gave evidence that Mrs O’Connor’s head was struck a minimum of three blows with a solid implement and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

In her closing address, prosecution counsel Roisin Lacey SC said Johnston had been vague and “silent as a tomb” in his voluntary statement to gardaí on June 14th, 2017 about his trips with Greene to various DIY stores and had not mentioned being in B&Q, Woodies, Mr Price or Shoe Zone six days previously.

“If these purchases were legitimate, why the secrecy?” Ms Lacey asked the jury.

Counsel said the stance adopted by Johnston of knowing absolutely nothing about buying these “highly specialised tools” which included two axes, 30 extra-strong black rubbish sacks and two hacksaws was “unbelievable to its core”.

Johnston also told gardaí in his voluntary statement that he had a “nagging thought” that he could potentially be cleaning up a crime scene when he was doing work in the bathroom of Mrs O’Connor’s home after she went missing, The prosecution said this was important because it preceded the shopping trip that he went on with Greene.

Johnston accepted going on the “shopping spree” with Greene but told gardai that he had not “put two and two together” at the time. Gardaí put it to Johnston in his interviews that the tools concerned were “the exact tools” needed to chop up a body but he told them to stop twisting his words.

It was the State’s contention that Johnston had forged a friendship with Greene and had described his former “good buddy” as being “worse than useless” with a shovel and buying his tools in the pound shop.

In his closing speech, Johnston’s defence counsel James Dwyer SC, with Kieran Kelly BL, said the prosecution’s case against his client was “clutching at straws” and there was no evidence of “concealment, lies or secrecy”.

Charge withdrawn

Johnston had a charge of refurbishing the bathroom in order to destroy or conceal evidence withdrawn by direction of the trial judge Mr Justice McDermott in the fifth week of the case.

The court heard he had fitted Mrs O’Connor’s bathroom about 10 years previously and was adamant he had not taken it apart in the days after she went missing. “I know it looks bad but that’s just the way it is,” he said, adding that he had only replaced three tiles in the bathroom. He said he was trying to do a good thing for the O’Connor family by doing the work and did it to help them.

In a written statement delivered after the final guilty verdict, Patricia O’Connor’s sisters said “justice has been served for our beautiful sister, who met her demise through tragic circumstances”.

Rita Slevin, Valerie Slevin and Anne O’Sullivan, said Mrs O’Connor was the “most kind, caring and loving grandmother, sister and mother”.

“She was a hard working woman who loved to share her care and kindness with all,” they said. “It has been a very tough seven weeks sitting in that courtroom looking at the people that took our sister for their own selfish reasons.”

They apologised to the people who found the first body parts in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

“We are so sorry you had to endure part of our pain and we thank you for cooperating and helping the gardaí in every way you could.”

They wished to thank “all the legal teams and witnesses, gardaí, Army and Civil Defence” for their “help and participation”.

Rita Slevin told reporters that it was “disgusting to think that someone could put down their own mother like that”.

The daughter-in-law of Patricia O’Connor, Martina O’Connor, also said the outcome of the trial was “a relief and we hope the sentences reflect the crime”.

Martina O’Connor is the wife of the deceased’s son, Richard O’Connor, who gave evidence during the trial.