One of boys accused of Ana Kriégel murder seemed ‘rattled, pale and shaky’, trial told

The mother of a boy accused of the murder and sexual assault of Ana Kriégel has said her son appeared rattled, pale and shaky when he returned home shortly after Ana was last seen.

The boy’s father told his trial at the Central Criminal Court that his son was “dirty, scruffy and dusty” and appeared shook when he came home at about 6pm.

Both parents told prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC that their son, Boy A, told them he had been beaten up by two older teens as he walked in a local park. They said he had blood on his clothes.

The boy’s mother said her son told her he managed to kick one of his assailants. She agreed with counsel that her son had training in martial arts.

The mother said she soaked the boys T-shirt overnight and washed all his clothes the next day. They were scruffy which made sense as the boy said he was beaten up, the witness said.

She later brought him to Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park where the boy helped gardaí put together an “Evo-Fit” or photofit.

A garda told the court he examined footage from various CCTV cameras around the park and its entrances but could not spot anybody matching the Evo-Fit or the descriptions of the two assailants, as detailed by Boy A.

It is the prosecution case that this boy’s friend, Boy B, lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in a derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriégel on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now. Their trial before the Central Criminal Court is expected to last another five weeks.

‘Shaking’

Earlier a park ranger gave evidence he was on duty on May 14th and making a cup of tea in the ranger station when there was a knock at the door at about 6.35pm.

He opened the door to a man who told him his son had just been attacked in the park. “He was a bit irate,” the witness said. “He said ‘my son is after getting jumped on by two fellas, big fellas.’”

The ranger gave the man his phone so he could call the Garda. “I heard him starting off complaining about his son being jumped on and he wasn’t happy with the situation.”

The witness then walked over to the man’s jeep where he saw a “young lad” sitting in the front seat who he presumed was the man’s son. “He looked like he was in a fight.” He said the boy told him he’d “got a bit of a hiding” but didn’t want to engage further. The boy had blood on his shirt, trousers and fingers and also had a small amount on his face, the witness said.

“His hands were really going, they were shaking,” the ranger said. “ The witness agreed that in his garda statement he described the boy seeming like “a rabbit caught in the headlights.”

The trial also heard from a local GP who examined Boy A on May 16th, 2018, two days after Ana went missing and one day before her body was found.

Boy A told the doctor he had been attacked. The doctor said he treated him for injuries consistent with an assault including bruising to his chest and swelling to right knee.

The trial continues this afternoon before a jury of eight men and four women.