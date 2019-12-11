‘No evidence’ for terrorism links to Dundalk killing

Gardaí ruled out terrorist links to the “random” stabbing of a Japanese man on a public street by an Egyptian man who claimed to be a member of Islamic State, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Det Insp Martin Beggy told the trial of Mohamed Morei, who is accused of murdering one man, stabbing a second and striking a third with a weapon, that the accused’s claims that he was part of the terrorist group Islamic State, also known as Isis, were “rambling” and “totally incoherent”. Describing the attacks as “random”, he added: “There is no evidence to suggest any links whatsoever to terrorism.”

Insp Beggy also revealed that Mr Morei had applied for asylum in Britain before travelling to Northern Ireland where he was arrested. He then travelled to Dundalk in December 2017 before gardaí took him to Dublin in January 2018 where he applied for asylum and returned to Dundalk by bus the day before the fatal attack.

Mr Morei (20), of no fixed abode, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Yosuke Sasaki (24) at Long Avenue, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 3rd, 2018. Opening the trial earlier this week prosecuting counsel Seán Gillane SC told the jury that Mr Morei has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and that at the time of the attacks he did not know what he was doing was wrong and was unable to refrain from the acts.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, Insp Beggy told Mr Gillane that during interviews at Dundalk Garda station following the attacks, Mr Morei shouted: “I’m from Syria”, banged a table and repeatedly shouted “Isis” and “Daesh”, another word used to describe Islamic State.

The accused said, “yes” when asked if he represented Islamic State but later said he did not represent anybody. He then said that he killed the man “for God”. The witness described Mr Morei as “rambling” about the British and when asked why he did not like the British, Mr Morei said: “Because I’m Isis.”

He later said: “I’m not fighting for anybody, I’m fighting for Isis, for God.”

‘Totally incoherent’

Insp Beggy said Mr Morei showed signs of “serious thought disorder” and said his claims of links to terrorism were “totally incoherent”.

Mr Morei has also pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to assaulting Dylan Grehan causing him harm at Quay Street, Dundalk, on the same date. He made the same plea in relation to assaulting Cian Murphy at the Inner Relief Road in the town. He further pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to criminal damage of a car at Long Avenue in Dundalk and to burglary between January 2nd and 3nd, 2018, by entering a building as a trespasser and committing criminal damage.

The trial continues in front of Ms Justice Carmel Stewart and a jury of seven men and five women.