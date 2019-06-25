New jury sworn in for trial of Dubliners charged with murdering Vincent Ryan

A new jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of two Dublin men, charged with murdering Vincent Ryan in the city three years ago.

Paul O’Beirne (36) and Jeffrey Morrow (37) had been arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, and pleaded not guilty to murdering the 25-year-old father on McKee Road in Finglas.

Their trial then opened before a jury, but Mr Justice Michael White called the jury panel in again on Tuesday morning. He explained that one of the jurors sworn yesterday was unable to continue and so he had to swear a new jury.

The two men were then re-arraigned. Mr O’Beirne of Colepark Drive in Ballyfermot stood and replied: ‘Not guilty, your honour’ to the charge of murdering Mr Ryan on February 29th, 2016.

His co-accused, Mr Morrow of Burnell Court in Coolock, also stood and replied: ‘Not guilty, your honour’ to the same charge.

Mr Justice Michael White told the jury panel that the time estimate for the trial was five or six weeks.

He explained that Mr Ryan, who had lived at Grange Abbey Drive in Dublin, was shot while sitting in a vehicle on McKee Road.

“The shots were fired from another vehicle, found later, burnt-out in the Naas area,” he continued. “If you have any difficulties in relation to serving in such a trial, please bring that to my attention.”

He then swore in a jury of four women and eight men to hear the trial.