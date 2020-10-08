Murder trial told victim found lying in blood had suffered 28 stab wounds

A 44-year-old man who was found lying surrounded by blood in his brother’s house had suffered 28 stab wounds including four that were potentially fatal, the trial of a woman accused of his murder heard today.

Timmy Foley (44) had suffered stab wounds to his head, thorax, abdomen and right leg as well as to his liver and lungs while one of the wounds had led to an incision of his carotid artery, the Central Criminal Court was told.

Prosecution counsel Siobhan Lankford SC outlined the injuries that Mr Foley had suffered when she opened the State’s case against his former wife, Rita O’Driscoll (48) who denies his murder and a second charge of assault.

Ms O’Driscoll of Bridge Street, Bandon is charged with the murder of Mr Foley and assault causing serious harm to Mr Foley’s brother, Jason Foley, both at Dan Corkery Place in Macroom in Co Cork on October 8th, 2018.

Addressing the jury of five men and seven women on what she expected the State to call in evidence, Ms Lankford said that Ms O’Driscoll was admitted to the psychiatric unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on September 21st, 2018.

She said they would hear Ms O’Driscoll was discharged from the psychiatric unit at CUH on October 5th and her psychiatrist would say she was “coherent, calm and relaxed” with no thought of self-harm or suicidal ideation at the time.

Ms Lankford said the State would say that Ms O’Driscoll travelled to Macroom on October 5th and went to the home of her former brother-in-law, Jason Foley who had an acquired brain injury condition.

She said that Ms O’Driscoll called to the house on October 7th and brought alcohol with her and she, Timmy Foley and Jason Foley had some drinks and possibly some food, but later that night a row broke out.

“Some time after midnight there was a fracas in the house. I think I am safe in saying there was an argument, pushing, shoving, fisticuffs and so on, a verbal altercation. These exchanges were heated.”

Jason Foley had a panic button because of his condition and the alarm was raised through the panic button at 1.40am on October 8th and gardaí were alerted and arrived at the house.

“They found a very fraught scene. There was a lot of blood. Rita O’Driscoll was outside the house. She was bleeding. She had sustained two stab wounds to her left arm and some cut or laceration to her face.

“In the property, there was a lot of blood. Jason Foley was clearly injured. He had sustained stab wounds to the right side of his neck, the base of his lung, his kidney and liver. He had a number of stab wounds.

“Timmy Foley was very clearly extremely unwell. There was a lot of blood around him. He had difficulty breathing. He was still alive when the gardaí arrived. He was mortally wounded. He died that night,” Ms Lankford said.

Both Timmy Foley and Jason Foley were taken to CUH in separate ambulances. Ms O’Driscoll, who alleged to gardaí that she had been attacked, was also taken to hospital and treated, and gardaí investigated her allegation.

Ms Lankford said that the house was designated a crime scene and in the course of examining the house, gardaí found a blood stains on the inside of a toilet cistern in the bathroom where they also found blood stains.

They found both a black-handled knife and a white Nokia phone in the cistern and a forensic examination found that blood stains on the cistern matched the blood of Ms O’Driscoll with a minority blood match to Timmy Foley.

The blood on the knife showed a DNA match with Ms O’Driscoll and Timmy Foley, said Ms Lankford, adding the post-mortem by assistant State pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster found some of Mr Foley’s wounds were defensive.

Earlier, Ms Lankford had told the jury and Ms Justice Eileen Creedon that the case was expected to last between two and three weeks at the Central Criminal Court sitting at the Anglesea Street Courthouse in Cork.