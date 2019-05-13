Murder trial jury shown bloodstained clothing and bedding from scene

A murder trial jury has been shown bloodstained clothing and bedding taken from the room where the body of Audrius Pukas was found. His girlfriend has denied his murder.

The jury was shown the exhibits on Monday morning in the Central Criminal Court trial of Inga Ozolina (48), who is charged with murdering Mr Pukas (40) in her Co Tipperary home.

Ms Ozolina, originally from Latvia, but with an address at Old Court Church, Mounthrath, Co Laois has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Pukas at The Malthouse, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, on November 20th, 2016. He died from a stab wound to his chest.

Garda Larry Stapleton testified that he examined the scene following the stabbing. He told Paul Murray SC, prosecuting, that he found a yellow t-shirt in the bedroom, where Mr Pukas’s remains were found.

“It’s heavily bloodstained,” he said, identifying the t-shirt and staining in court. “There’s blood everywhere on it.”

He also identified a green bathrobe found in the same room. He pointed out three holes or cuts he found in the garment, along with blood stains ‘in various locations’.

He then identified two sheets and a pillowcase taken from the bed in that room.

“There’s heavy blood staining,” he said, holding up a white sheet.

He also showed the court a pink sheet that had been directly underneath the white sheet. He pointed to corresponding staining on this item.

He further showed the jury a ‘blood-stained’ pillowcase taken from the bed.

He was asked about the state of the bedroom, and replied that there had been ‘a disturbance’ there. He confirmed that he did not find blood in any other area of the house.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Alexander Owens and a jury of seven men and five women.