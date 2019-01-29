Murder accused who woman had ‘seedy affair’ with asked her to change her will

A woman whose former lover is accused of murdering his ‘love rival’ has told the Central Criminal Court the accused asked her to change her will so as to leave him €100,000.

Mary Lowry has begun giving evidence in the trial of Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old Bobby Ryan on a date between June 3rd, 2011 and April 2013.

Mr Ryan’s body was found in a run-off tank on a farm at Fawnagowan in Tipperary in April 2013.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Quirke had previously had a relationship with Mr Ryan’s then girlfriend Mary Lowry and murdered him so that he could rekindle the love affair.

Ms Lowry told the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday about her relationship with Mr Quirke. She told prosecuting counsel Michael Bowman SC that she started seeing the accused after her husband Martin Lowry died of cancer in September 2007. Mr Quirke is married to her late husband’s sister.

Mr Quirke, a farmer who had business dealings with her husband, helped her with her husband’s farm and finances.

They became intimate in early 2008 and began a physical, sexual relationship. She said he “crossed the line” and described herself as vulnerable after her husband’s death which left her alone with three young children.

At one stage he advised her to make a new will and promised that he and his wife would look after their sons in the event of her death but suggested she should leave €100,000 in the will so that they could extend their home in such an event. She did change her will.

She said he was continuously asking her for money.

Ms Lowry said she and Mr Quirke would go to her bedroom twice a week. She felt a lot of guilt and shame, she said, and didn’t tell any of her friends or family.

Before Mr Quirke, she said she hadn’t had a sexual relationship for many years as her husband had been sick. She added: “That is the only explanation I can give for this seedy affair, as I would call it.”

The prosecution, in opening the case last week, told the jury Mr Quirke continued his relationship with Mary Lowry in secret until she ended it in 2010. In August of that year she met Mr Ryan, a part time DJ known as Mr Moonlight. They started a relationship and Mr Bowman said Mr Ryan offered Mary Lowry something that the married Mr Quirke could not, a “conventional relationship”.

Mr Bowman said the accused, “did what he felt compelled to do and got rid of his love rival in the hope that he could go back to how things were before Bobby Ryan.”

Ms Lowry is continuing her evidence in front of a jury of six women and six men.