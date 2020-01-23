Murder accused told gardaí he ‘took rap’ for killing partner’s mother

A murder accused told gardaí he “took the rap” for killing and dismembering his partner’s mother, Patricia O’Connor, but felt he was being set-up, as his girlfriend Louise O’Connor subsequently started going back out with her ex, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Father-of-three Kieran Greene also told interviewing detectives that Patricia O’Connor’s husband, Gus, had hit her twice with a black bar or crowbar, telling him: “I’m defending you so you can take the rap for this.”

Mr Greene (34) has pleaded not guilty to murdering Patricia O’Connor (61) at her home in Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017.

The Central Criminal Court has heard that the body of Mrs O’Connor was dismembered into 15 parts that were found at nine locations in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10th and 14th, 2017.

The accused man also told gardaí that Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston “made a plan” and had cut up Mrs O’Connor’s body parts beside a shallow grave in Wexford.

Mr Greene said Louise O’Connor had told him “to get rid” of her mother’s body and cleaned the bathroom floor.

Mr Greene also claimed that his step-daughter Stephanie O’Connor pretended to dress up as her retired grandmother to make it look like Mrs O’Connor had gone missing.

The jury was on Thursday listening to a garda interview conducted with Mr Greene on December 9th, 2017.

The deceased’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Mr Greene, knowing or believing him to have committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Mrs O’Connor on May 29th, 2017.

Evidence has been given that the body of Mrs O’Connor was dismembered into 15 separate parts that were found at nine different locations over 30 kms in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10th and 14th, 2017.

The jury has heard that Mr Greene walked into Rathfarnham Garda Station on June 12th, 2017 and told a detective that he had done “something terrible” and had scattered the body parts of the grandmother in the Dublin mountains.

Following this, Mr Greene gave four voluntary statements to gardaí on June 12th and 13th, 2017 in which he described chopping up the body of his partner’s mother beside a shallow grave “to make her lighter”, before he packed the parts into black bags and threw them “all over the place up there”. In his interviews with gardaí, Mr Greene maintained he had carried out these activities completely on his own.

Mr Greene was arrested for the murder of Mrs O’Connor on the evening of June 13th, after he brought gardaí to the shallow grave in Wexford, where he said he had buried the deceased before returning some days later and cutting up her body.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hanley, attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, told prosecution counsel Róisín Lacey SC on Thursday that a request was made by Mr Greene to speak to members of the senior investigating team.

Mr Greene had been charged with the murder of Mrs O’Connor and was on remand in Cloverhill Prison, he said. Det Sgt Hanley said he met with Mr Greene in a visiting room in Cloverhill Prison on December 9th, 2017 at 5pm.

The witness said Mr Greene told him he wanted to discuss the case and explained that he had been attacked by Mrs O’Connor with a hurley in the bathroom of Mountainview. Mrs O’Connor told Mr Greene that it was her house and she could do what she wanted, said Mr Greene. They were struggling with the hurley, Mrs O’Connor got hold of it and winded him in the stomach before he went on the ground, continued the accused man.

Mr Greene said he heard someone coming down the stairs at this point. The husband of Mrs O’Connor, Augustine ‘Gus’ O’Connor, came into the bathroom and gave out to his wife saying: “What the fuck are you doing?”, he continued.

Following this, Mrs O’Connor tried to hit Gus O’Connor with the hurl but missed, said Mr Greene. Gus O’Connor then hit his wife twice in the head with a black bar or crowbar before she fell on the bathroom floor, said Mr Greene.

The accused said Gus O’Connor told him: “I’m defending you so you can take the rap for this.” Mr Greene said they panicked, didn’t know what to do and so he took Mrs O’Connor to her bedroom. His partner Louise O’Connor came downstairs after hearing the voices and told them to “get rid” of mother’s body so he put her in the boot of the car.

Mr Greene said he drove to Wexford, took Mrs O’Connor out of the car, dug a hole and buried her on farmland.

After Mrs O’Connor was buried that night, Mr Greene said he drove back to Mountainview and Louise was cleaning the bathroom. “I told her she was buried,” he said.

A day or two later, Mr Greene said he asked Keith Johnston for help as he had already been informed about the incident. Mr Johnston told Mr Greene to leave it with him and a day or two later he came to Mountainview and said he had “made a plan”, he continued.

Mr Greene said he and Mr Johnston had bought a petrol can, two stanley blades, tape and a tow rope. They also got black bags and Mr Johnston got a hacksaw in B&Q, he added.

Later that night, Mr Greene said he brought Mr Johnston to where the body of Mrs O’Connor was buried in Wexford. They dug the body of Mrs O’Connor up from the shallow grave and Mr Johnston started cutting her up with a saw, he said. Mr Greene said he was getting sick at the time.

The accused said Mr Johnston put her body parts into black bags before bringing him up the Wicklow mountains. They were there for three to four hours, he said. “He [Mr Johnston] took bags from the back of the car and emptied it, he continued doing this until all the bags were gone,” said Mr Greene, adding that they had changed their clothes on the way back.

Mr Greene said Mr Johnston told him: “I know this is on you brother. I’ve a background in drugs and can’t get into anymore trouble.” Mr Greene said he agreed to take the blame and Mr Johnston told him: “They will probably go easy on you.” Mr Johnston dumped the tools in Dodder Valley Park and they burnt the clothes they had been wearing, said Mr Greene, adding that Mr Johnston came to the house the next day and painted the bathroom.

Mr Greene said he was persuaded “into taking the blame for all this” and had said he would.

In relation to Stephanie O’Connor, Mr Greene said she had pretended to dress up as her grandmother to make it look like Mrs O’Connor had gone missing and left the house that night carrying a suitcase.

“We all agreed I’d take the blame; why I don’t know. I feel I shouldn’t be taking the blame. I feel I was set up because my Mrs and Keith are going back out,” he said.

“I’m facing a murder charge and they are out there and I’m taking the rap for it. The only reason I didn’t say anything sooner was because I was afraid for the kids,” he continued.

“I was persuaded to do all of this,” he said, adding that he was concerned for his children if he and Louise had been arrested. “Now, I know they will go up to my ma,” he said.

Evidence has been given that Gus O’Connor and Richard O’Connor, the husband and son of Mrs O’Connor, made a missing person report to gardaí at Rathfarnham Garda Station concerning Patricia O’Connor on June 1st, 2017.

Former Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis, has given evidence that the grandmother’s body was most likely dismembered using a power tool and it was probable that her hands had been removed by a non-powered hand-held saw. The expert witness noted that her head was struck a minimum of three blows with a solid implement and the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Louise O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to agreeing to or acquiescing in her daughter Stephanie O’Connor disguising herself as Patricia O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017 in order to conceal the fact that Patricia O’Connor was dead.

Mr Johnston has pleaded not guilty to assisting Mr Greene in the purchase of various implements at Woodie’s, Mr Price, B&Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on June 9th, 2017, which were to be used in the concealment of the remains of Mrs O’Connor.

Mr Johnston also denies engaging in the refurbishment of a bathroom at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 between May 31st, 2017 and June 9th, 2017, in order to destroy or conceal any evidence relating to the murder of Mrs O’Connor.

Stephanie O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to disguising herself as Mrs O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 at a point in time after her murder on May 29th, 2017 in order to conceal the fact that she was already dead.

The trial continues on Thursday afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.