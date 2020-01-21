Murder accused told detective he had done ‘something terrible’, court told

A murder accused walked into a Garda station and told a detective that he had done “something terrible” and had scattered the body parts of his partner’s mother in the Dublin mountains, a jury has heard.

A garda witness on Tuesday morning said father-of-three Kieran Greene told her: “I cut them up and threw them all over the place up there.”

The jury heard a voluntary statement on Tuesday made by Mr Greene (34) to gardaí at Rathfarnham Garda station on June 12th, 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to murdering Patricia O’Connor (61) at her home in Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017.

The court has heard that the body of Mrs O’Connor was dismembered into 15 separate parts that were found at nine locations in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10th and 14th, 2017. Evidence has been given that the results of a post-mortem examination confirmed she suffered a “violent death”.

Garda PJ Foley told prosecution counsel Roisin Lacey SC he noticed a man, who he now knew to be Mr Greene, sitting alone in the waiting room of Rathfarnham Garda station at 7.15pm on June 12th, 2017. “He was of a nervous disposition and had his hands on his face,” he said.

Garda Foley said Mr Greene said he wanted to speak to someone in charge. “He told me the body up the mountains was that of Patricia O’Connor,” he said. “He told me he had a physical altercation with Patricia O’Connor, whereby she hit him with a hurl,” continued the witness, adding that the accused had motioned the action of the hurl at the time.

Mr Greene said he reacted by pushing Mrs O’Connor, she fell back and there was blood everywhere, said Garda Foley. The witness said the accused man told him it happened outside the bathroom of the house and went on to say he had taken Mrs O’Connor up the mountains once he saw that her body was unresponsive.

Det Sgt Lucy Myles told Ms Lacey that she was the member in charge at Rathfarnham Garda Station on June 12 and was made aware by the previous witness that Mr Greene wanted to speak to someone about what was found in the Dublin mountains. The witness said she asked Garda Foley to bring him into the station by the side entrance and she would speak to him.

“He said he did want to speak to someone and had done something terrible,” said Det Sgt Myles, adding that she took a very detailed entry in her notebook.

“He stated ‘the stuff up the mountains was me’,” she said.

Det Sgt Myles said she asked Mr Greene what he meant by “the stuff” and he replied: “The body parts scattered in the Dublin mountains, I cut them up and threw them all over the place up there.”

“He then went on to say he had blackened out and didn’t know what happened but just threw them all over the mountains,” said Det Sgt Myles, adding that she immediately cautioned Mr Greene.

Det Sgt Myles said she asked him who he had cut up and he replied: “My mother-in-law but she is not my mother-in-law officially. I’m with her daughter 10 or 11 years and we have three kids together.”

The witness said Mr Greene informed her that this person was Patricia O’Connor and handed her a set of keys to a Toyota car. Mr Greene told her this was the car he used to bring “her body away”, she said.

Det Sgt Myles testified that she had asked Mr Greene why he killed her and he replied: “I was getting out of the shower when she came in and she started shouting and screaming at me. She then picked up one of the kids’ hurls outside the bathroom door and started hitting me. I grabbed it and hit her back. Next thing I remember is coming around and she was lying on floor with blood everywhere.”

The witness said Mr Greene said he put her in the boot of the car and buried her in a shallow grave in Wexford. “He said he panicked a few days later and went back to dig her up, cut her up and then scattered her all over the Dublin mountains,” said the witness.

Det Sgt Myles said this conversation lasted between eight to 10 minutes at the side entrance inside Rathfarnham Garda Station. The witness said she then brought Mr Greene into the interview room at 7.45pm and took a voluntary cautioned memo.

Det Sgt Myles said she was aware body parts had been found but that initial post-mortem results indicated the body may have been a male in his 20s. She said she was also aware that Mrs O’Connor had been reported missing on June 1st.

The witness said Mr Greene was “very fidgety but coherent” and told her he wanted to tell her “all about it”.

Mr Greene told gardaí in his voluntary cautioned statement that he handed himself in because he felt terrible about what he did, she said. The witness said Mr Greene told her that he and Mrs O’Connor had been “fighting over a cat” and she started another fight that night before storming out of the house. He said Louise O’Connor and the children went to bed as they were trying to avoid her and Mrs O’Connor returned to the house around midnight. Det Sgt Myles said Mr Greene told her he was in the bathroom at the time and Mrs O’Connor picked up a hurl and hit him with it on the wrist saying “Get out, Get out”.

The witness said Mr Greene grabbed the hurl from her, hit her and didn’t know want happened next as when he woke up there was blood everywhere and he panicked. He carried her to the upstairs bedroom and a while later put her in the boot of the car, she said.

Det Sgt Myles said Mr Greene told her he drove to Wexford and stopped at a farmhouse on a narrow road. He said he couldn’t dig the grave much as his ribs were sore so only dug about a foot and covered her with clay, she continued.

The witness said Mr Greene also told her he began to panic a few days later and returned to Wexford to “cut her up” into a few pieces using a hacksaw.

Mr Greene told the witness he “threw everything up there in the mountains” including his clothes and the hacksaw.

The accused also told Det Sgt Myles that he “touched up” the paint in the rooms of the house and had used a mop and water to clean up the blood.

Det Sgt Myles said Mr Greene was very upset during the interview, was continuously rubbing his hands and there was a lot of sweat dripping from his face.

Under cross-examination from Conor Devally SC, defending Mr Greene, Det Sgt Myles agreed that the implication of Mr Greene’s account was that he had done all this completely on his own.

The deceased’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Mr Greene, knowing or believing him to have committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Mrs O’Connor on May 29th, 2017.

Louise O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to agreeing to or acquiescing in her daughter Stephanie O’Connor disguising herself as Patricia O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017 in order to conceal the fact that Patricia O’Connor was dead.

Mr Johnston has pleaded not guilty to assisting Mr Greene in the purchase of various implements at Woodie’s, Mr Price, B&Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on June 9th, 2017, which were to be used in the concealment of the remains of Mrs O’Connor.

Mr Johnston also denies engaging in the refurbishment of a bathroom at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 between May 31st, 2017 and June 9th, 2017, in order to destroy or conceal any evidence relating to the murder of Mrs O’Connor.

Stephanie O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to disguising herself as Mrs O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 at a point in time after her murder on May 29th, 2017 in order to conceal the fact that she was already dead.

The trial continues on Tuesday afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.