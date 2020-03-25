Murder accused intended to ‘at least’ seriously injure her partner, court told

It is “abundantly clear” that a mother of three intended to cause “at least serious injury” to her partner when she picked the biggest knife from a knife block and stabbed him four times with it, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

In his closing address in the trial of Paula Farrell, prosecution counsel Gerard Clarke SC said the State did not have to prove an intention to kill and proving an intention to cause serious injury was sufficient.

Mr Clarke also said the accused’s allegation that her partner sexually attacked her on the night was “an outrageous lie” against a man who could not give an alternative account of events.

Ms Farrell (47), of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Wayne ‘Quilly’ McQuillan (30) at her home on January 1st, 2014.

Strangling

She testified last week that Mr McQuillan had tried to have sex with her, that she did not want to have sex and that he had started strangling her with his hands before she went to the kitchen for a knife.

“I thought I was dying, I couldn’t breathe,” she told her barrister Caroline Biggs SC. Ms Farrell has accepted in her evidence that she stabbed Mr McQuillan with a knife four times but said she only remembered stabbing him twice.

Evidence has been given that Ms Farrell was sexually abused when aged between seven and 14 and that she started to drink heavily when she was 20.

The court has also heard from two psychiatrists that Ms Farrell was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol dependency at the time she stabbed her boyfriend to death.

Addressing the jury on Wednesday, Mr Clarke said Ms Farrell had chosen the “biggest knife in the knife block” and the natural and probable consequences of this was that Mr McQuillan would be serious injured.

Mr Clarke submitted that Ms Farrell’s side would raise the partial defence of provocation, where one is not capable of controlling their actions and being a master of their mind.

“I remind you that Ms Farrell never said in her evidence or to anyone in the six years since Mr McQuillan died that she was in a state of total loss of control.”

Provocation

Mr Clarke submitted that the account of a sexual attack taking place before the stabbing was first put forward by Ms Farrell 16 months after Mr McQuillan died. He told the jury that if they considered that the sexual attack did not happen, then there was no basis for provocation and it did not arise.

He called the alleged sexual assault an “invented lie” and submitted that Ms Farrell had claimed that the deceased had turned into a “homicidal rapist for no reason”.

Furthermore, he said none of the defence experts had sought in any way to explain how post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and childhood sexual abuse were related to the killing of Mr McQuillan.

“This was because there are no connections. If there was a connection they would have told you,” he argued.

Counsel went on to tell the jury that the only reason they had heard about Ms Farrell having PTSD and being sexually abused as a child was to create sympathy in their minds. He urged them to be cold and dispassionate in assessing the evidence and leave any sympathy aside.

Ms Farrell’s defence counsel will give her closing speech to the jury on Wednesday afternoon.