Murder accused claims he was acting in self-defence

A Dublin man who was arrested on suspicion of a fatal stabbing told gardaí that he was acting in self defence after two “lads” attacked him.

Donal Colgan (66) formerly of Killarney Court, Killarney Street, Dublin 1 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to the murder of 44-year-old David Sheridan.

Mr Sheridan was fatally stabbed outside Luigi’s chip shop on the North Strand Road, Dublin 1 on the night of August 17th, 2014.

Mr Colgan’s plea was not accepted by the State and he is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

On Thursday, Sgt Chris Cahill told prosecuting counsel Paul Burns SC that he was present when Mr Colgan was arrested in the early hours of August 19th, 2014.

In the Garda car on the way to the Garda station, Sgt Cahill made a note after the accused man said: “It was self defence. Two lads attacked me.”

Det Sgt Mark Waters told Mr Burns that he searched Mr Colgan’s home at Killarney Court. He said e found the clothes the accused man was wearing on the night of the stabbing and the knife that the prosecution alleges Mr Colgan used.

He agreed with defence counsel Garnet Orange SC that Mr Colgan’s clothes were clearly visible in his apartment and no attempt had been made to wash them or remove evidence.

The knife was also easily found.

He also agreed that the accused man had carried on “as if nothing happened” the day after the stabbing.

The trial continues in front of Justice Tony Hunt and a jury of eight women and three men. One juror was discharged after saying that he recognised a witness in the trial.