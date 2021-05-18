Mother tried to poison three children on day before she killed them, court told

A mother on trial for the murder of her three young children tried to poison them the day before she eventually killed them, the opening of a trial in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin has heard.

Deirdre Morley (44), of Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, is charged with murdering her sons Conor McGinley (9) and Daragh McGinley (7) and her daughter Carla McGinley (3). She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The bodies of the dead children were discovered by their father in their home on January 24th, 2020.

Opening the case before Mr Justice Paul Coffey and a jury of 10 men and two women, Ann-Marie Lawlor SC, for the prosecution, said Ms Morley, who is a trained nurse, had administered medicine to the children on January 23rd, but they “spat it out”. On the following day she killed the children, and had admitted to doing so in subsequent interviews with gardaí, counsel said.

As the charges against her were read out to the court, Ms Morley sat in the accused bench staring straight ahead and wearing a white face mask and dark clothes.

Ms Lawlor told the jury murder is not just about the act of killing. It also means, in law, that Ms Morley had the capacity to intend to kill the three children.

Mental capacity

What the evidence would be primarily concerned with in the case was the mental capacity of Ms Morley, counsel said.

“There is no issue about what happened.”

Ms Morley is married to Andrew McGinley, who worked for a workplace services company, and they had three children, she said. There was no question other than they were both loving parents and that the children were well cared for.

The couple had a good marriage, but that marriage had been challenged in the year prior to the alleged murders, Ms Lawlor said.

Ms Morley had suffered a breakdown in July 2019 and spent four weeks in a psychiatric hospital. Her extended family were very involved in caring for Ms Morley and believed her mental health had improved.

On January 23rd, 2020, Mr McGinley left the family home to travel to Cork for work and had no particular concerns.

Ms Morley later that day attempted to take the lives of the children by putting morphine in cereal given to the boys. They tasted it and spat it out. Another substance was put into Carla’s bottle, the court heard. Ms Morley had intended to later suffocate the children but abandoned the plan after the boys spat out the medicine.

The jury was told there would be evidence about whether Ms Morley knew what she was doing was wrong. Evidence would be heard that she believed the best interests of the children would have been served by her taking their lives, Ms Lawlor said.

No alternative

Evidence would also be heard that she could not generate in her mind an alternative to taking the lives of the children, and believed that they had to “go together”.

Ms Lawlor said the jury will hear from psychiatrists about the mental state of Ms Morley at the time of the killings. It is a “desperately sad case”, she said.

Det Sgt Dara Kenny said that two days prior to the killings, Ms Morley had conducted online searches about making a noose, and purchased a rope on January 23rd.

The following day she suffocated the three children, with Daragh being killed first using tape. She later tried to suffocate Carla, and placed her on the bed in the master bedroom alongside Daragh’s body. Ms Morley then discovered that Carla was not dead and tried to suffocate her again, succeeding on this occasion.

At 12.39pm, Ms Morley received a Whatsapp message from a niece about an upcoming wedding, and replied; “So exciting”. By this time, Det Sgt Kenny said Daragh was dead and Carla may have been.

Ms Morley then went to Conor’s school and collected him early. They stopped at a Tesco store on the way home so Conor could buy a roll.

When back home, he sat in a play tent watching a film. Ms Morley also suffocated him. She was not able to bring him up the stairs to where his siblings’ bodies were.

During the afternoon, Ms Morley had dealings over the phone with her husband, but nothing happened to cause him any concern.

Ms Morley left the home at 4.10pm, intending to take her own life. She had taken a number of medicines and took a bottle of wine with her. The trial heard that Ms Morley felt that her parenting meant her children would not be able to live satisfactory lives.

Crashed car

She later crashed her car at 5.30pm at a grassy area near a bridge over the N7 between Rathcoole and Newcastle. A woman who came across Ms Morley grew concerned and drove her back to her house.

Ms Morley later phoned a taxi and went back to the area near the N7 flyover. A taxi driver, Paul O’Callaghan, saw her and grew concerned. When he stopped, she fell against the taxi. While he was bringing her home, she fell unconscious. He called for an ambulance and it arrived at 7.10pm.

Two members of An Garda Síochána happened to be nearby on other business and they and neighbours came to assist. A neighbour recognised Ms Morley and called Mr McGinley who, by then, was just minutes from the family home.

When he went into the house he saw Conor in the downstairs room and later the two children in the upstairs bedroom. He was accompanied by ambulance and fire brigade staff.

“The level of distress was extraordinarily high, for obvious reasons,” Ms Lawlor said. The witness agreed.

A note found at the bottom of the stairs warned that people should not go to the upstairs room but should phone the emergency services.

“I’m so sorry,” it said.

A second note found near Conor’s body said: “I’m so sorry,” adding that “I could see no future... I had to take them with me.”

The case continues.

If you are affected by issues in this article you can call Pieta House 1800 247247 or text “HELP” to 51444, Contact Aware at 1800 80 4848 or supportmail@aware.ie or the Samaritans at 116123 or jo@samaritans.ie. You can also text “HELLO” to 50808