Mary Lowry ‘shaking’ on day Bobby Ryan disappeared, murder trial told

The son of a man whose body was found in a disused waste-tank has said his father’s partner was “shaking” and “upset” on the morning of his disappearance, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Robert Ryan Jnr said he felt “straight away something wasn’t right” when he met Mary Lowry (52) in the yard of her Co Tipperary farm that morning.

“It appeared to me she just wanted me out of the yard as quick as she could get me out,” he said.

Mr Ryan was giving evidence in the trial of Patrick Quirke (50), of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan (52)— a DJ known as Mr Moonlight — on a date between June 3rd, 2011 and April 2013.

Mr Ryan went missing in June 2011 and his body was found in April 2013 in a run-off tank on Ms Lowry’s farm at Fawnagown, which was and leased by the accused.

Mr Ryan Jnr told prosecuting counsel Michael Bowman SC that he became concerned about his father when he failed to come home on the morning of June 3rd or to show up at work in a quarry in Killough.

He knew he had spent the night with Ms Lowry and suspected that he was planning on skipping work and going to the beach as it was a beautiful day. Mr Ryan Jnr went to Ms Lowry’s house and drove past some sheds to a gateway into the surrounding land. While he parked there he noticed Ms Lowry in his rear view mirror and drove over to her.

‘Car accident’

He agreed with defence counsel Lorcan Staines SC that he previously told gardaí: “She appeared shaking to me, as if after having a car accident.”

He rolled down his window and, he told Mr Staines, Ms Lowry “mumbled” that she did not know where his dad was. She added: “We didn’t have a fight”.

He said he got a feeling “straight away something wasn’t right” based on the way she was acting.

Mr Ryan Jnr thought Ms Lowry had been crying and was “visibly shaking and very upset”.

Talking about the relationship between Ms Lowry and his father, the witness said that she seemed more serious than previous relationships since his father and mother split up.

He said that Ms Lowry seemed “very jealous” and as a result they could not tell her that his father was still friends with another named woman. He also noted that his father’s phone would be “hopping” with texts and that he seemed “pretty pissed off” about it.

Leanne Hallissey, Robert Ryan Jnr’s partner, told Mr Bowman that she was watching television with the deceased the night before he disappeared. He was receiving “an awful lot of texts”, she said, and at about 9pm he left for Ms Lowry’s saying: “I’d better go across and see what’s wrong with her.”

‘Great personality’

Michelle Ryan, daughter of the deceased, described her dad as a “briliant father and a great personality” and detailed how she became concerned for his mental health following the split from her mother.

For several months after the break-up she would call him regularly throughout the day, as often as every 20 minutes, to check up on him. After about four months she felt she was able to ease off on him a little and after about nine months she felt she could say, “there’s Daddy again”.

He was, she said, “one of a kind” and although he was down following the break-up with her mother he never missed a day of work and kept putting on a smile and playing his music.

The trial continues.