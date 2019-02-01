Mary Lowry says missing persons posters ‘intimidating’

A murder trial witness whose boyfriend went missing after leaving her house has said she felt as though people were saying she had something to do with his disappearance.

Mary Lowry (52) is giving evidence for a fourth day at the Central Criminal Court in the trial of Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary.

He has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old Bobby Ryan - a DJ known as Mr Moonlight - on a date between June 3, 2011 and April 2013.

Mr Ryan went missing in June 2011 and his body was found in a run-off tank on a farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary in April 2013.

Ms Lowry told defence counsel Bernard Condon SC that she went to gardaí in June 2012 to complain about Bobby Ryan missing person posters that had been put up around her home.

She said that she had no problem with posters but that these were put up around her home and nowhere else.

She said she found them intimidating and they were upsetting for her children who were fond of Bobby Ryan.

The witness added: “It was like they were trying to say I had something to do with this man who was missing.”

She said she wanted to find Mr Ryan “as much as anybody else” and had herself put up posters in other areas.

Ms Lowry has also confirmed to Mr Condon that she spent a night in a hotel in Killiney, south Dublin with the accused following Mr Ryan’s disappearance.

She said she could not remember staying at the Cliff Hotel in Waterford with Mr Quirke in September 2011 and could not say if she had ever been there.

When shown a receipt from her bank account for the Cliff Hotel she said she could not explain it and added that Mr Quirke had a key to her home and access to her computer.

She denied that she became intimate with Pat Quirke after Mr Ryan’s disappearance and said that when she stayed with him in Dublin, she felt “a bit scared” and did not want to be there.

She said she got drunk and nothing happened. “We did not rekindle our relationship,” she said.

Ms Lowry’s cross-examination continues in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.