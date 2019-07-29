Man who took part in robbery ‘spree’ jailed for five and a half years

A man who took part in nine robberies over seven weeks during “a crime spree” has been jailed for five and a half years.

Judge Karen O’Connor said that Dubliner Christopher Dunne (34) used a knife, a screwdriver, and a claw hammer in the violent hold-ups.

Dunne of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbery and attempted robbery at various locations in Dublin on dates between October 24th, 2017 and December 11th, 2017.

Judge Karen O’Connor imposed consecutive sentences of three years and four and a half years. She suspended the final 24 months on condition he keep the peace.

Garda Aoife O’Brien told Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting, that on four separate occasions, during the period of time in question, Dunne robbed cash from Applegreen, Howth Road, Clontarf.

Dunne also carried out robberies of three further shops in Killester, Artane and Clontarf. He was armed with various weapons during most of these offences.

Gda O’Brien agreed with Carol Doherty BL, defending, that her client was engaged in “a crime spree”. She agreed that Dunne was a drug user who stole the money in order to purchase drugs.

Detective Garda Martin Flood told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that Dunne entered a shop in Waterville, Blanchardstown, with another man on December 4th, 2017. The man grabbed a staff member while Dunne jumped in front her of with a knife and shouted to open the till.

Garda Shane Connolly said that four days later Dunne was the “getaway driver” for two men who robbed from a newsagent on Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter. One of the men hit a staff member with a steel rod during this robbery.

Dunne has 89 previous convictions, including convictions for robbery, burglary, theft, possession of drugs, criminal damage and driving without a licence. He is the father of one child.

Ms Doherty said her client could not remember the details of many of the robberies. She said he is someone who does well in society when free of intoxicants.

Judge O’Connor said the crimes caused fear and distress to the victim. She noted Dunne is a chronic drug addict and had pleaded guilty to the crimes.

She said she was suspended a portion of the sentence to encourage rehabilitation.