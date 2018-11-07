Man who dismembered friend suspected of roles in gangland killings

A man who was jailed for life on Tuesday for murdering his friend and then dismembering his body with a chainsaw is suspected by gardaí of being involved in several other murders as part of a series of Dublin gangland feuds.

Paul Wells snr (50), of Barnamore Park, Finglas, is believed to have worked as an enforcer for criminal factions.

He is known in Dublin as someone who will provide “hired muscle” services to various organisations.

He admitted shooting Kenneth O’Brien (33) in the back of the head on January 15th or 16th, 2016. However, he claimed he was acting in self-defence as the pair had been involved a tussle after the deceased allegedly asked him to kill his partner.

Wells admitted chopping up the corpse and said he then dumped the remains in the Grand Canal in a suitcase and shopping bags.

In a victim-impact statement, Mr O’Brien’s father, Gerry, said: “The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase, the utter disregard shown for our child as a human being and the barbaric nature in which he was treated and discarded, it was an affront to all who knew him.”

Mr Justice Paul McDermott offered condolences to the O’Brien family, Kenneth’s partner Eimear Dunne and their son. “I just want to acknowledge the dignity with which they have borne that in court, during which many upsetting things were heard and absorbed by them.”

Wells turned to Mr O’Brien’s family and said “I’m very sorry” as he was led out of the Central Criminal Court.