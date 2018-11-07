Man ‘punched and kicked’ before he strangled partner, court hears

A 70-year-old man accused of murdering his partner told gardaí the deceased punched and kicked him and pulled his hair in the moments before his death, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Desmond Duffy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Des Sullivan (59) at the home they shared in Somerville Park, Rathmines, Dublin on May 23rd, 2016. The two were long-term partners and intended to get married.

Garda Mark Twomey told Conor Devally SC, prosecuting, that he made a note of a conversation he had with the accused at the scene.

Mr Duffy told him he had consumed about five pints with Mr Sullivan in a local pub that day and they had an argument after arriving home.

He told Garda Twomey he went to bed but Mr Sullivan came in and punched him in the face, kicked him and pulled the covers off the bed.

Mr Duffy said he went to the kitchen to get his jacket as he wanted to leave but it was not there and he believed Mr Sullivan had hidden it. He said Mr Sullivan then kicked and punched him and pulled his hair.

To protect himself, Mr Duffy said he tried to restrain Mr Sullivan by putting his hands to his neck. Mr Sullivan then fell to the ground and was not moving or making any noise. Mr Duffy called Garda Maurice Ward, a relative of the deceased, seeking help.

Garda Twomey said he checked Mr Duffy for evidence that he had been kicked and punched and noted a cut on his finger and blood on his sleeve.

Hotel

Joseph Molloy, a former garda detective sergeant, told Mr Devally that the accused told him at the scene that rows of this nature had happened before and on those occasions he would stay in a hotel.

Mr Molloy confirmed with defence counsel Caroline Biggs SC that bank documents supplied by the accused showed that he had paid for hotel rooms in the Rathmines area five times between November 2015 and April 2016.

Robyn Byrt told Mr Devally that she lived in Somerville Park in 2016 and was walking home at about 10pm when she and her friend heard someone calling “help me, help me,” from inside a house.

The door was open so Ms Byrt and her friend approached but a man came out to them. He seemed annoyed that they were there and said something to the effect of “it’s just a joke or it’s fine”, picked up a bag and closed the door.

The witness was shown a picture of the deceased and said she was “quite confident” that he was the man who came to the door. She agreed with Ms Biggs that the man who was calling for help seemed to be in fear.

The man at the door, she said, was not distressed and seemed to want her to mind her own business. She did not believe the man who came to the door was the same person who had been calling for help.

The trial continues.