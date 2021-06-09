Man pleads guilty to murdering Limerick pensioner

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a pensioner in Limerick, telling the Central Criminal Court that he is “sorry for what I did”.

Alexendru Iordache (46) with a previous address at Dreptatti Street, Bucharest, Romania. had been charged with the murder of Rose Hanrahan (78) on or about December 14th or 15th, 2017, at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick City.

Ms Hanrahan, who lived alone, was found by relatives in her home on December 15th.

Ioradache was extradited from Sussex in England in January, 2020.

Ms Hanrahan’s family were present at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin for the brief hearing.

Speaking through an interpreter, Iordache spoke only to confirm his name and tell the court that he was “guilty, and I feel sorry for what I did”.

Mr Justice Michael White fixed Monday, July 5th for sentencing and told family members that they can come to court to give evidence of the effect of Ms Hanrahan’s death upon them.