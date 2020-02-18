Man on trial for garda’s murder admitted lying about movements

A labourer who denies the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe visited a garda station 11 days after the fatal shooting as he wanted to “hopefully” clear his his name.

Aaron Brady spent about 10 hours over two days describing his background and detailing his movements in the days before and after the detective was shot during an armed robbery at a credit union.

He said he had previously lied when asked by a garda about his movements on the evening of the shooting because he “didn’t think he was going to look into it too much” and said the first he knew about the robbery was from an RTÉ news report.

Mr Brady (29), from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Garda Donohoe (41), who was on active duty as a member of An Garda Síochána on January 25th, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

Insp Mark Phillips of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation told prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC that Mr Brady came to Dundalk Garda station on February 5th and 6th, 2013 to make a voluntary statement.

Movements

He agreed with Mr Grehan that the accused described his occupation as “labour worker” and told gardaí about his movements from the Wednesday two days prior to the Friday when the shooting happened and on into the following week.

Towards the end of the second interview Mr Brady said: “I just want to say why I came into the garda station yesterday and today. I came in to make a statement to hopefully clear my name. That’s it.”

Mr Brady told gardaí that Insp John Moroney had stopped him and his friend on the morning after the shooting and asked if Mr Brady knew anything about what had happened at Lordship Credit Union the previous night.

“I said I had nothing to do with it and that I knew nothing about it.”

He said he also told Insp Moroney that he was with his girlfriend from about 7.30pm until about 3am and added: “That wasn’t true because I didn’t think he was going to look into it that much.”

The trial continues in front of Justice Michael White and a jury of eight men and seven women.