Man jailed for six years for trying to kidnap woman in Dublin

A man has been sentenced for six years for grabbing a woman from behind and bundling her into the open boot of his car.

On Tuesday Martin Gallagher (21) of Rusheeny Avenue, Hartstown, Dublin 15, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm and false imprisonment at Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin on January 6th, 2020.

During the hearing the court heard that the 69-year-old woman was walking along a Dublin street around 7.30am Gallagher grabbed her from behind and threw her into the open boot of his parked vehicle.

He made several attempts to close the boot on the woman, slamming it onto her shins but she continued to sit back up and he failed to shut it.

Gallagher then pulled the woman out of the boot and attempted to put her into the car but she continued to fight him off and scream. He ultimately threw her against a wall, smashing her head off it before he sped off in the vehicle.

Gallagher later told gardaí­ in interview that the attack was “a joke that went wrong”.

