Man guilty of raping woman he met on online dating app

A man has been convicted of raping a woman he met on online dating app Badoo.

The Central Criminal Court heard Martin Sherlock (30) and the woman had arranged to meet but she told him they could not have sex without a condom.

She started to feel uncomfortable during other sexual activity and said he did not stop when she said “no”.

She later realised he had ejaculated inside her.

“I know she said no, but we had already started,” he told gardaí after his arrest.

Sherlock, of Athlumney Wood, Navan, Co Meath had pleaded not guilty to raping the woman at her Dublin home on August 14th, 2015. He had admitted stealing her mobile phone.

The court heard Sherlock has since lost his job and his wedding plans have been cancelled.

Gardaí ­ arrested him following a “sting” operation in which they­ arranged to meet him through an ad for a phone he was selling through Done Deal.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy adjourned finalisation of sentence until July 2nd and remanded Sherlock in custody.