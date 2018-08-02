Man guilty of murdering two men who were found in burnt-out car

A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering two fellow Dubliners in Co Louth more than six years ago.

Jason O’Driscoll of of Richmond Avenue, Fairview has been found guilty of murdering 31-year-old Anthony Burnett and 25-year-old Joseph Redmond, in Co Louth on March 7th, 2012.

O’Driscoll, with an address at Richmond Avenue, Fairview, has been on trial at the Central Criminal Court for the past month. He has pleaded not guilty to murdering the two men.

The trial heard that firefighters were called to a burning car in Ravensdale Forest Park shortly before 11pm that night. The bodies of the two men were discovered fused together inside the stolen car that they’d planned to sell to the accused. They had been shot in their heads.

The trail heard Mr O’Driscoll travelled to and from the scene in a stolen silver Mercedes S Class.

The jurors began considering their verdict on Monday afternoon and had deliberated for just over five hours on Wednesday when told that they could reach a majority verdict of at least 10.

The five women and seven men deliberated for almost two more hours before Mr Justice Michael White called them back to court and told them to cease their deliberations for the day. Deliberations then resumed this morning.