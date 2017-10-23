Man gets 10 years for raping woman who got lost on night out in Dublin

A man convicted of raping a woman he met after she became lost on a night out in Dublin city has been jailed for ten years.

Mohamed Okda (30), an Egyptian national, was staying in a friend’s flat in the city in February 2014 when he met the woman in an upset state.

Okda, formerly of Coolfin, Rathdowney, Co Laois had pleaded not guilty to two counts of raping the woman and one count of sexual assault at a flat in Dublin city centre on February 9th, 2014.

Last July, after a seven-day trial at the Central Criminal Court, a jury took just under three hours to return unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts.

In her evidence the married mother said that she lived outside Dublin and was visiting the city with two female friends for a night out. At the end of the night she said she was drunk and tired.

She lost her friends and became upset because they weren’t responding to texts or phone calls. The accused man approached her and offered to help her find her friends, she said.

He suggested she come back to the flat where she could continue to try to contact her friends on her phone. She said once back in the flat he raped her.

She said she feared for her life. She told the court that she now “a broken person” since the attack.

On Monday Mr Justice Michael Moriarty said the convictions were extremely serious ones and a serious sentence must be imposed. He said it was a particularly distressing case for the victim, who was not in court for the hearing.

He imposed a sentence of eleven years but suspended the last year of the sentence because of his foreign nationality and the fact that this would make prison harder for him.

Ciaran O’Loughlin SC, defending, previously told the court that his client doesn’t accept the guilty verdict.