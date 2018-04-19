Man ‘exploded’ as he believed partner was poisoning him

A man who denies trying to murder his partner by suffocating her with her own underwear and beating her with a hammer told gardaí he “exploded” because he believed she was poisoning his food.

During garda interviews the accused man asked that a blood sample be taken from him to find out what was in his system.

Tomas Gajowniczek (37), of The Ice Rink Apartments, Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin 8, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Alicja Kalinowska (30) at their home on June 16th, 2016.

He also pleaded not guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ms Kalinowska on the same date at the same location.

Det Garda Nathan McKenna told Paul Burns SC, prosecuting, that Mr Gajowniczek was interviewed at Pearse Street Garda station on June 16th, 2016.

He said that during his third and fourth interviews the accused told gardaí he was feeling much better, having earlier felt as though he was on drugs as he was sweating and unable to think clearly.

He said he believed Ms Kalinowska was drugging him and their baby by putting something in their food and drink.

“She was poisoning me and now I have exploded.”

He told gardai to take a blood sample but Garda Colm Reynolds told Ronan Munro SC, defending, that this did not happen as he did not think it was relevant to their investigation at the time.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of six men and six women at the Central Criminal Court.