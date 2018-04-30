Man accused of attempted murder granted bail

A Louth man accused of attempted murder has been granted bail by the Central Criminal Court..

Paul Crosby (22), of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, is charged with attempting to murder Gerard Boyle (22) at Knockcommon, Beauparc, Slane, Co Meath on November 10th, 2016.

Mr Crosby’s family lodged independent sureties totalling €2,100.

Justice Patrick McCarthy granted bail on the condition that Mr Crosby live at his mother’s home in Drogheda, observe a curfew from 9pm to 7am, make himself available to gardaí at that address and by phone and that he abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Mr Crosby must also sign on regularly at Drogheda Garda Station and may not contact the alleged injured party or any witnesses in the trial. Mr Crosby’s trial is due to go ahead in February next year.