Man (70) found not guilty of murdering partner in Rathmines

A 70-year-old man has been found not guilty by a jury of murdering his partner in Dublin two years ago.

Desmond Duffy had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Desmond Sullivan (59) at the home they shared in Somerville Park, Rathmines, Dublin 6 on May 23rd, 2016.

He had said from the outset that he was acting in self-defence after his often abusive and violent partner of 36 years attacked him in the kitchen of their home.

Mr Duffy cried and whispered “thank you” as the jury of six men and six women left the courtroom having spent seven hours and 11 minutes considering their verdict following a nine-day trial. Mr Justice Paul McDermott thanked the jury and exempted them from further jury duty for 10 years.

He then turned to Mr Duffy and told him he was free to leave.

Mr Sullivan’s family declined an invitation to comment on the verdict.

Mr Justice McDermott had told the jury that there were three possible verdicts open to them: guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter, or not guilty.

He said Mr Duffy told gardaí and also said in evidence during the trial that he was attacked and acted in self defence. He said the court had heard evidence that on the night there was an ongoing row with various levels of loudness heard by witnesses next door and on the street.

The judge said a homicide is not murder if committed in reasonable self-defence. Therefore if Mr Duffy acted in reasonable self defence he should be acquitted.

If Mr Duffy believed that he was acting in reasonable self-defence but used greater force than a reasonable person would consider necessary, then he may have been guilty of an “error of judgment”, Mr Justice McDermott said, and so would be guilty of manslaughter and not murder.

