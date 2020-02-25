Man (35) found guilty of murdering Patricia O’Connor

A man has been found guilty of murdering retired grandmother Patricia O’Connor (61), whose dismembered remains were found scattered across the Dublin and Wicklow mountains nearly three years ago.

The jury returned its verdict on the murder charge against Kieran Greene (35) on Tuesday afternoon.

He had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mrs O’Connor at her home in Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017.

The deceased’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Greene, knowing or believing him to have committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Mrs O’Connor on May 29th, 2017.

The seven-week trial at the Central Criminal Court heard that the body of Mrs O’Connor was dismembered into 15 separate parts that were found at nine different locations over a 30km range in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10th and 14th, 2017.

Former Depute State Pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis, gave evidence that Mrs O’Connor’s head was struck a minimum of three blows with a solid implement and the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

More to follow...