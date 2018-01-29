Man (34) pleads guilty to murder of Irene White in Dundalk 13 years ago

A 34-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman in her home 13 years ago.

Anthony Lambe (34) from Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, pleaded guilty to the murder of Irene White (43) in the kitchen of Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk, Co Louth on April 6th, 2005.

Mr Lambe appeared briefly in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy at the Central Criminal Court on Monday morning.

When arraigned on the charge he replied: “Guilty judge.” He will be sentenced later today.

Ms White, a mother of three, was killed on April 6th 2005 in her Dundalk home after she received multiple stab wounds to her chest and back.

Despite an extensive investigation at the time of the murder, including several arrests, and a further cold case review by gardaí in recent years, charges were brought only last year.

It is thought Ms White was in her kitchen when her attacker broke into the house and stabbed her. Her body was found by her mother at 12.30pm.