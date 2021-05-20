Man (31) pleads guilty to murdering his brother in ‘tragic case’

A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering his brother in what a barrister has described as a “tragic” case.

Gerard Lynch, of Main Street, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Willie Lynch at Main Street, Pallaskenry on December 30th, 2017.

Lynch’s barrister Mark Nicholas SC told Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court that this is a “tragic case” involving a family.

Although the mandatory penalty for murder is life imprisonment, Mr Nicholas said he would like to put certain matters before the court that might be used in a “different forum in the future”.

A sentence hearing will be held on Monday October 11th.