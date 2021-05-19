Man (25) pleads guilty to assault causing harm to his parents

A man has pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to his parents and will not now face trial for their attempted murder, the Central Court has heard.

Conor Dreelan (25), also known as Conor Dignam, of Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, Dublin 17, was charged with the attempted murder of David Dignam and Phyllis Dreelan at Snowdrop Walk on June 13th last.

At a brief hearing on Wednesday, Dreelan pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to Mr Dignam and Ms Dreelan at the same address on the same date.

Michael Bowman SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, entered a nolle prosequi in relation to the two attempted murder charges and a charge of production of a knife as a weapon.

Mr Justice Michael White agreed to withdraw the further charges and set July 26th as a date for a sentence hearing.

He ordered victim impact statements from Dreelan’s parents and a report from the governor of Wheatfield prison where Dreelan is on remand.