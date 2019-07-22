Kriégel murder trial: convicted boys will only see part of each other’s probation reports

The two boys convicted of murdering 14 year old Ana Kriégel last year will not be permitted to view each other’s full probation reports, a judge has directed.

The case was mentioned this morning at the Central Criminal Court heard of Boy A and Boy B’s sentencing hearing which is scheduled for October 29th.

Prosecuting counsel Gerardine Small BL asked Mr Justice Paul McDermott for a direction stating only certain parts of the probation reports prepared on the boys will be disclosed to their co-accused.

Only the parts of the reports relating to the offence can be disclosed, the judge ruled.

Mr Justice McDermott also agreed to allow edited versions of the reports to be disclosed to the head of the Garda investigation, Inspector Mark O’Neill.

However, again, only the parts related to the offence will be handed over.

“All these matters are to be treated in strictest confidence for the moment,” the judge said, adding that any breach will be treated as contempt of court.

Mr Justice McDermott also said only five members of the press will be permitted to be in court for the boys’ sentencing hearing in October.

He said he was imposing this limit to “maintain the appropriate environment for children” in court.

This is not an unusual order and is often done in the Children Court and District Court, the judge said.

He said he would ask that an overflow room be made available from where other members of the press could watch proceedings.

Boy A’s parents were present for this morning’s hearing but neither of the defendants were present.