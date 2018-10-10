Kerry farmer on trial for murder of neighbouring landowner

The trial of a Kerry dairy farmer accused of murder will hear how he had “intentionally rammed” the car of a neighbouring landowner with the large prongs of a teleporter on a country road.

The incident caused severe damage to the car and “catastrophic injuries” resulting in the death of the tillage farmer a short time later, a jury was told.

Michael Ferris (63), of Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court in Tralee to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony (73) at Rattoo on April 4th, 2017.

The presumption of innocence was stressed at the opening of the trial.

Senior counsel for the DPP, Patrick McGrath, outlined the “anticipated evidence” to be put before the jury over the next two weeks.

He said the jury members will hear how just before 8am on April 4th, 2017, the accused man, Mr Ferris, was driving a teleporter “with large prongs” extended on a country road.

They would hear he “ intentionally rammed” the blue Peugeot 508 car driven by Mr O’Mahony “on a number of occasions”, said Mr McGrath.

The events occurred in the townland of Rattoo, in the village of Ballyduff, not far from Listowel, on a country road off the main Tralee to Ballyduff route.

The dead man and his brother had bought 100 acres of land in Rattoo, in the late 1980s, initially for vegetable growing. But in recent years they were using it for tillage.

‘Regular routine’

Mr O’Mahony was a bachelor who lived in a townland not far from Rattooand had “a very regular routine” , the jury was told. Over the years there appeared to have been some falling out between Mr O’Mahony and Mr Ferris and they avoided each other.

Mr Ferris, a dairy farmer with about 90 acres, farmed with his brother and was of good health and active. He would be described by neighbours “as a quiet man, an obliging man and also a man of routine”, said Mr McGrath.

Mr O’Mahony and Mr Ferris had not spoken for a period of time.

“The deceased did not appear to be the easiest of men. He was an awkward man and could be a difficult man and a man who had fallen out with a number of neighbours,” said Mr McGrath.

The jury would also hear that Mr Ferris went to neighbours on the morning in question and said, “Mahony is gone”. When gardaí from Listowel arrived on the scene they found the severely damaged car. Mr O’Mahony was in the car with serious injuries to his head and body and it was obvious there had been a violent incident.

Gardaí observed debris along the road for between 50 to 70ft. The teleporter was parked alongside Mr Ferris’s milking parlour and there appeared to be blood on one of the forks and blue paint.

An outline of what assistant State pathologist Dr Margot Bolster will present was also given to the jury by Mr McGrath.

Multiple wounds

Polytrauma [multiple traumas] had been suffered by the deceased with “at least five penetrating wounds”. At least two were through the body of the deceased and through his back, said Mr McGrath. There were multiple penetrating wounds of the heart and liver.

The jury was told to put aside prejudice and sympathy in “this very serious case”.

Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Ferris, said there would be no issue with the crime scene, the forensic analysis of the teleporter or the arrest of Mr Ferris.

It is admitted the accused was driving the teleporter on the day, said Mr Grehan. Effectively, the issue to the forefront will be “not what happened, but why it happened”, said Mr Grehan.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart.