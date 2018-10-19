Kerry farmer found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter of neighbour

A north Kerry farmer who denied murdering a neighbouring landowner has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Michael Ferris (63) of Rattoo, Ballyduff, has been found guilty of the manslaughter of tillage farmer John Anthony O’Mahony (73)of Ardoughter on April 4th, 2017.

The seven men and five women on the jury had been deliberating for four hours and 31 minutes. They began deliberating on Thursday and returned their verdict on Friday afternoon following an eight day trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee.

Ten minutes before they delivered the verdict they had been told they could bring in a majority verdict.

Their decision was reached by a majority of 10 to two.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart thanked them saying it had not been an easy trial and they could be excused from jury duty for 10 years.

The prosecution had argued the killing had been deliberate and intentional and it was murder.

However the defence had argued there had been accumulated provocation because of the behaviour of the dead man and the fair verdict and the just verdict would be manslaughter.

Ferris will be sentenced at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on November 26th.

‘Rammed’

It was the prosecution’s case that Ferris “intentionally rammed” Mr O’Mahony’s car with the large prongs of a teleporter on a country road.

The incident caused severe damage to the car and “catastrophic injuries” to Mr O’Mahony resulting in his death a short time later.

Ferris told gardaí he drove the forks of his teleporter through the car because there was no other way to stop Mr O’Mahony using a loud crow banger.

He told gardaí after his arrest that the banger, a device used to scare away birds, would wake the dead and had been an issue for 30 years.

“Surely there was some other way to get around it,” Det Sgt John Heaslip asked Mr Ferris during the interview at Listowel Garda station.

He replied: “Believe me there wasn’t”.

Reading from his notes, Det Sgt Donal Horgan told how after caution Mr Ferris said he blocked the road with the teleporter to stop Mr O’Mahony passing and went about doing a few jobs.

“(Mr O’Mahony) started hooting … I sat up on the teleporter. I did not talk to him. No good talking to him. The pallet forks I had on it I made for the car and drove into it,” Mr Ferris told the detective sergeant.

Had to be stopped

Pressed in a later interview on why it was he set out to take action that morning, Mr Ferris said his neighbour had to be stopped.

“Are you saying you intended to kill him,” he was asked.

Mr Ferris replied that he did, adding “he had to be stopped and that was it”.

The jury was told by the defence on Thursday that “the just verdict” would be manslaughter. Defence counsel Brendan Grehan said the community was being oppressed by the deceased and living in fear of a totally unreasonable person.

Mr Grehan said he rejected the prosecution claim that the killing was intentional. There was provocation and there was an accumulation of different matters over the years, which led his client to snap, Mr Grehan said.

“We are all capable of losing it or getting excited. With some of us, it builds up slowly,” Mr Grehan said.

The defence was not asking the jury to condone what he did - what Michael Ferris did was a terrible thing and he accepted he unlawfully killed the accused.

Prosecution counsel Patrick McGrath told the jury the actions of Mr Ferris were not consistent with a sudden loss of self-control, or acting in a fury. He had been thinking about it for a number of days, the jury was told.

“What is remarkable is his behaviour afterwards; the absence of regret, the absence of remorse, the absence of shock ,” Mr McGrath said.

He referred to the interviews with detectives in which Mr Ferris agreed he had set out that morning to kill Mr O’Mahony and that he drove the forks in through the car window. Asked if he had set out to kill him, the accused had said: “Well if I didn’t kill him, I would have seriously injured him anyway.” Ferris had never suffered from mental health problems; he had not acted under a sudden loss of control, Mr McGrath also said.

Summing up the case on Thursday, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart said if the jury accepted the defence plea of provocation, because of past history in relation to the crow banger, the loss of self-control must be total and “cannot be tinged by calculation.”

“To justify provocation there must be a sudden, unforeseen onset of passion which for the moment totally deprived the accused of his self-control,” she said.